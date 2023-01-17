JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect that allegedly robbed a Johnson City Roadrunner Market.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to an armed robbery at Roadrunner Market on 832 North State of Franklin Road on Jan. 16 at 8:47 p.m., a release from the department stated.

Courtesy of the Johnson City Police Department

According to the release, a man wearing a gray baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts entered the store with a white bandana covering his face. The suspect reportedly brandished a firearm and allegedly pointed it at the clerk, demanding everything in the register. The man then left the scene in a red Toyota T100 pickup.

The suspect is reported to have a tattoo on the front of his right leg and tattoos on the top of both hands.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the JCPD Criminal Investigations Division at (423)434-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 434-6158. To remain anonymous, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip here.