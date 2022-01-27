Police searching for driver, truck involved in suspected Washington Co. burglaries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is searching for the driver of a truck believed to have been stealing from vehicles outside apartments.

According to a release from the WCSO, deputies spotted “a suspicious pickup truck” early on Thursday morning in the 600 block of Oak Grove Road in Gray. The light blue truck was parked with the driver’s side door open when deputies saw it.

The WCSO reports a male suspect appeared as deputies were approaching. The suspect reportedly drove away from the scene in the truck, which investigators believe could be a Ford or Mazda make.

“The deputy then soon realized the man was had been burglarizing vehicles parked on the lot of Lakeside Apartments,” the release states.

The incident is under investigation, and the sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the truck or driver to call 423-788-1414.