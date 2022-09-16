ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) continues to search for an Abingdon woman believed to have been involved in the abduction and strangulation of an unidentified male victim.

Authorities announced that 26-year-old Madeline Mae Shortt is wanted on several charges for the Sept. 14 incident believed to have been committed alongside Joshua Dean Mosley, 35, of Abingdon.

A news release from the WCSO revealed that on Wednesday, a man “who had visible injuries” sought help from citizens in a neighborhood near the 27000 block of Overbrook Drive and claimed that he had been kidnapped and held against his will. Police responded to the scene, and the victim reported he had been lured to a residence, where Shortt and Mosley allegedly “[beat], strangled and held him at knifepoint, forcing him to give up his cell phone, wallet, keys, firearm and bank account information.”

The victim was able to escape the residence after eight hours, the release states.

Police found Mosley in the Overbrook Drive area and arrested him without incident. He remains in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail without bond.

Shortt’s whereabouts remain unknown, and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 276-676-6000. She is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

Both face the following charges: abduction by force, strangulation, assault and battery, robbery by use of a weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and grand larceny of a firearm.

Law enforcement anticipates further charges against Mosley and Shortt as the investigation continues.