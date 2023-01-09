JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police responded to Monarch Apartments early Monday morning in reference to shots fired.

A city spokesperson informed News Channel 11 that just after 1 a.m. on Monday, the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) responded to building three at the apartment complex. A single shot was reportedly fired, and no injuries were reported.

According to a spokesperson for the city, no suspect has been located.

This incident comes eight days after a 19-year-old Kingsport man was fatally shot at the apartments early on New Year’s Day. Since that time, one person, identified as Dae’Vo Amir Jennings Worrell, has been charged with 12 counts of reckless endangerment.

Police have stated that Worrell could face additional charges.

Since the fatal shooting, Monarch residents have spoken about security and how communication between residents and management is flawed.