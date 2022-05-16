HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Reports of a burglary early Monday morning led to a Hawkins County deputy arresting a suspect on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer.

A narrative penned by the responding deputy detailed the incident that occurred on the 500 block of Pumpkin Valley Road at 12:51 a.m. When the officer arrived at the scene, he noticed two people “sitting in their vehicles.”

The deputy commanded the man and woman to stand in front of his patrol car and noted he “could tell that [the woman] did not have any weapons.” When the officer questioned the man, identified as Billy Joe Burton, 39, of Sneedville, the suspect revealed he had two knives.

“I removed a box cutter from one of [Burton’s] pockets,” the narrative stated. “As [he] went to reach into his front right pocket, I saw a baggy containing some kind of narcotic. I grabbed the suspect by the arm and attempted to place handcuffs on him.”

Before the deputy could arrest the suspect, Burton allegedly pulled away and started running, leading the officer to “[deploy his] phaser on the suspect in the back.” Burton, however, reportedly continued to run, launching a foot chase between him and the deputy.

“I chased the suspect down to the road and was able to grab him,” the responding officer stated in the police report. “During the struggle we both fell over a 2 strand barb wire fence.”

The Hawkins County deputy stood up and drew his pistol, the narrative stated, as he continued to chase Burton. The pursuit continued until Burton allegedly turned around and grabbed the deputy by the left arm and “then attempted to grab [the deputy’s] other arm that was holding [his] duty pistol.”

“This placed me in fear for my life because [Burton] attempted to take my gun,” the officer stated in the narrative.

A struggle followed, but the deputy was able to secure the pistol in his holster before pepper-spraying Burton. However, Burton continued to resist the arrest, and the deputy used “defensive tactics” to handcuff the suspect.

While handcuffed, Burton allegedly continued the struggle as the deputy led him to the patrol car. Before placing the suspect in the police vehicle, the deputy patted him down and found a bag containing 1.18 grams of meth and .36 of a gram of heroin.

A K-9 deputy later found drug paraphernalia and a bag with traces of drug residue inside Burton’s vehicle, according to the report.

The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office charged Burton with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale/delivery/manufacturing/possession of methamphetamine and simple possession of a Schedule I drug.