HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) on Saturday charged a man with domestic assault and evading arrest after police found an injured woman at a home on a road off of Stanley Valley Road.

According to a police report, a deputy responded to the scene just after midnight early Saturday morning, where the officer found two women in a home who said a man, later identified as Donald Charles, 46, of Surgoinsville, had entered one of the woman’s room to blame her for “[taking] his medicine.”

When the woman denied the claim, Charles allegedly “became irate and started hitting her on the back of the head, face and all over her body,” the report stated. After this reported assault, he allegedly shoved another woman in the room before kicking a door off its hinges.

The woman who had reportedly been beaten walked next door to call the police, and Charles allegedly left at this time. When an HCSO deputy responded to the residence, he found that the woman had injuries that matched the allegations.

A deputy found Charles in a nearby wooded area and commanded Charles to stop; however, the suspect continued to run, the police narrative stated. The deputy used a department-issued stun gun, “at which time Mr. Charles was taken to the ground and refused to remove his hands from under his body.”

A brief struggle ensued, but the deputy was able to handcuff Charles, arresting him on charges of domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest by foot and resisting arrest. The officer transported Charles to the Hawkins County Jail.