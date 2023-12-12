BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — One suspect is in custody and another is at large after a woman was robbed on State Street, according to police.

Bristol, Virginia police responded to the 800 block of State Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Mary Thomas (Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Department)

According to police, a woman was struck several times by a female suspect while a male suspect took money from her hand. The victim reportedly received minor injuries.

After an investigation was launched, arrest warrants were obtained for Casey Hege and Mary Thomas.

Thomas, 22, was arrested on charges of robbery, grand larceny, and assault and battery, according to police.

Hege, who is also known as Casey Woodby, remains at large.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 276-645-7400.