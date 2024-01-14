GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — One person has died as a result of a shooting Saturday night in Gate City, Virginia.

According to a post by the Gate City Police Department, the shooting took place at around 10:30 p.m. near Promise Street.

The police department said officers responded with help from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Scott County Lifesaving Crew, where they found an individual with a gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures took place on scene, however, the individual was pronounced deceased, according to the post.

The Gate City Police Department said it’s actively investigating the shooting, and more information will be released pending the completion of that investigation. The post stressed that there is no danger to the public.