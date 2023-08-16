ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — An Ohio woman faces several drug trafficking charges after a multijurisdictional team issued a federal search warrant in Abingdon and allegedly seized more than one pound of methamphetamine.

According to a release from the Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), Betty Ann Rosenbeck, 41, of Huber Heights, Ohio, was charged with the following.

Possession with intent to distribute 227 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing methamphetamine

Transporting into the Commonwealth with the intent to sell or distribute one ounce or more of a Scheduled I or II controlled substance

Possession of a firearm on or about a person while in possession of a controlled substance classified as a Schedule I or II of the Drug Control Act

Rosenbeck was arrested on Aug. 12 after the federal search warrant was executed in the Exit 19 area of Abingdon.

The search warrant team included the WCSO, Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Bristol Virginia Police Department, Virginia State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

As of Wednesday, Rosenbeck is being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority without bond.