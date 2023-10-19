WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Wednesday evening alleged murder-suicide involving a young child is under investigation in Wise County.

According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, deputies conducted a welfare check on a residence in the 10000 Block of Coeburn Mountain Road around 8:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the homeowner, Joshua Gardner, 43, and a young child deceased. Evidence determined the incident to be a result of a murder-suicide, the sheriff’s office reported.

Sheriff Kilgore urges the community to respect the privacy of the family during this period.

“Please keep [the family] in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this devastating loss,” Kilgore said.

The investigation remains ongoing. The Wise County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, Wise County Social Services, and Family Crisis Center are assisting the sheriff’s office in the case.