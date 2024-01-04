CRESTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mountain City, Tennessee man is facing several drug charges after being arrested in Ashe County, North Carolina on Jan. 1.

According to Ashe County deputies, Johnny Mitchell Guy, 54, fled officers around 11 p.m. Deputies reportedly saw Guy in a vehicle in violation of North Carolina traffic laws.

After attempting to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly refused to stop and increased its speed. After a short pursuit, deputies stopped the car and arrested Guy.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene on the scene and found a clear glass smoking pipe with drug residue and a fixed-blade knife inside the truck, Ashe County deputies reported.

Deputies transported Guy to the Ashe County Detention Center. During the intake process, detention officers reportedly found two clear baggies and a vial of a white, crystal substance later identified to be Methamphetamine and several pills.

Guy is facing several charges, including:

Felony flee/elude arrest with a motor vehicle

Felony possession schedule II controlled substance

Felony controlled substance jail premises

DWLR not impaired

REV Fict/Alt Title/Reg Card/Tag

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Deputies sent the evidence to the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for analysis.