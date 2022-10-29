WEBER CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The public is asked to call the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office if they see a car that fled from Weber City police Friday afternoon.

According to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding, his department was involved in a pursuit with a car driven by a person who is wanted out of Chattanooga for violent crimes.

The car, a charcoal Ford Fusion with Tennessee plates and front end damage, was spotted in Scott County and when Weber City and Scott County law enforcement attempted to pull the car over, the driver rammed a Weber City patrol car and ran.

The driver continued to run until law enforcement lost him on old Boones Creek Road in Washington County, Tennessee.

The suspect’s name, and exact details of the violent crimes were not provided.