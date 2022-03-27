JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City Police (JCPD) officers arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to kill his girlfriend over driving privileges.

According to a press release from the JCPD, Jackie Dickens was riding in a car with his girlfriend when the two got into an argument. The woman, who was driving at the time, told officers that during the argument Dickens pulled out a knife and told her “If you don’t let me drive, I will kill you.”

The woman also told police that Dickens had grabbed the wheel and attempted to steer the car into oncoming traffic.

During a search of the vehicle, officers say they found a small baggie of meth under Dickens’ seat.

Dickens was charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Simple Possession of Methamphetamine and transported to the Washington County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.