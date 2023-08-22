BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after an alleged stabbing at a Roadrunner Market in Bristol, Virginia early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), officers were called to the scene at 2121 West Euclid Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

When police arrived, they reported finding a possible crime scene but no victims or suspects. The release states the BVPD was then notified that a stabbing victim had been transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center by a relative in a private vehicle.

The BVPD reports the victim, a man from Bristol, Tennessee, “had been attacked at the front door of the convenience store.”

The suspect, who was not identified in the press release, allegedly punched the victim before drawing a knife and stabbing him in the chest. Police report the victim was treated for the stab wounds to his chest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the BVPD, the victim gave police information to identify the stabbing suspect.

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the incident remains under investigation, and police are expected to release more information when it is available.