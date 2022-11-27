BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department responded to a local pharmacy where a man was reportedly shot in the parking lot.

According to a release from Chief Stephen Hamm with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, a man was shot in the parking lot of Economy Drug in Big Stone Gap around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers determined there was only one victim. The alleged shooter reportedly fled the scene, and witnesses advised officers that he ran into the back door of Curklin’s Restaurant, according to Hamm.

The restaurant was then evacuated and officers with the Big Stone Gap Police Department and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office surrounded the man. Police were able to detain him without incident.

The alleged shooter, whose identity wasn’t released, was then taken into custody and charges are pending in the investigation.

The victim’s condition is reportedly unknown at this time.