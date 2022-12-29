BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested and charged after he barricaded himself in a Bluff City residence on Thursday, police say.

According to a release from the Bluff City Police Department, officers with Bluff City, Sullivan County and THP were dispatched to the 100 Block of Lakeview Drive in Bluff City in response to a wanted man out of Carter County that allegedly fled from police earlier on Thursday.

Officers identified the man as Travis Brent Templeton and upon arrival, he reportedly ‘barricaded himself inside the residence refusing to comply with officers,’ the release states.

After entering the residence, officers arrested Templeton and charged him with aggravated burglary, felony evading, possession of a stolen vehicle and theft.