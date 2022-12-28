JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City Fire Department (JCFD).

The JCFD responded to an audible alarm and discovered the remains of a kitchen fire, where the cause of the fire appeared to be ‘suspicious,’ the release states.

Upon arrival of JCPD officers, unburned materials were discovered that reportedly led to the room of Thi Huyen Chang Nguyen, of Johnson City.

After discovering the materials, officers and a fire marshal attempted to make contact with Nguyen, who refused to answer the door, according to the release. Officers then entered the room to conduct a welfare check, and once entering the room, police reportedly found material matching the same burned material in the kitchen, burned clothes and multiple lighters.

Nguyen was arrested and “became passively resistant and refused to walk on her own power, therefore, she had to be carried by first responders to a police vehicle,” said the release.

Nguyen is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $26,000 bond.