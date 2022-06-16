JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after he allegedly busted a home’s window and threatened the homeowner inside.

The man, identified as Jason Gonzales, is accused of invading a home on Montgomery Street around 6 a.m. while the homeowner and his juvenile son were inside. A release from the Johnson City Police Department stated Gonzales began by kicking the front door and “demanding to be allowed inside.”

When the resident refused, Gonzales allegedly threatened to physically harm him before breaking a front window and climbing in.

Gonzales chased the resident, the release stated, until the man grabbed a knife to defend himself. The man then left the house through an upstairs window, and Gonzales allegedly left after.

Police reported that they found Gonzales in a nearby alleyway and arrested him for aggravated burglary before transporting him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Gonzales is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday at 1:30 p.m.