JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An intoxicated Johnson City man brought his 1-year-old child into an adult nightclub early Friday morning and threatened to fight employees when they denied him alcohol, police say.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports that Craig Waverek entered The Mouse’s Ear after midnight and had a child in his arms when he attempted to buy a drink.

“When he was denied, he became hostile with employees from the business and threatened to fight them while still holding his infant child,” a news release states.

Authorities responded to the scene at 12:18 a.m., and Waverek reportedly resisted arrested but was eventually taken into custody. The JCPD charged him with public intoxication, resisting arrest and child endangerment.

Police transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on an $11,500 bond. He will appear in court Friday at 10:30 a.m.

The child was placed in the custody of the Department of Children Services, the release states.