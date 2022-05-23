JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man Sunday after officers responded to a panic alarm from a downtown business, according to a release from the department (JCPD).

When police arrived at the Atlantic Ale House, they learned that a man, identified as George Standberry, of Johnson City, had hit another man in the abdomen with a golf club multiple times, the release stated. Standberry is also accused of attempting to stab the man with a knife.

Officers found Standberry in a nearby parking lot, where they arrested and charged him with aggravated assault. They transported him to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

His arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday in Washington County Sessions Court.