JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City police arrested a man on multiple charges Wednesday night after officers allege he threatened them with a handgun.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers charged Dennis Hartless, 42, of Johnson City, with three counts of aggravated assault on a first responder, felon in possession of a handgun, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

The JCPD stated that the April 6 arrest followed after police responded to the train tracks near East State of Franklin and I-26 in response to a call of “a subject acting strangely.”

When police arrived at the scene and requested Hartless to get off the train tracks and remove his hands from his pockets, he allegedly refused, leading police to use a stun gun. At this time, the release stated, Hartless reportedly pulled a firearm out of his pocket and pointed it at officers.

The stun gun, however, caused him to drop the firearm, allowing officers to arrest him, according to the release. Police transported Hartless to the Washington County Detention Center on two separate warrants, resulting in a $25,000 bond and another bond of $50,000.

Hartless will appear in Washington County General Sessions Court on April 8 at 10:30 a.m.