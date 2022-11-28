Editor’s Note: The Johnson City Police Department provided further details Monday afternoon regarding the shooting. The story has been updated to reflect that.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City authorities continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a home on Robinson Drive off John Exum Parkway Sunday night.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded around 8:50 p.m. after receiving a report of shots fired.

The release states investigators “located evidence that multiple rounds were fired,” some of which hit the home. Officials had previously informed News Channel 11 that no one had been inside the home at the time of the shooting.

The JCPD states witnesses described an orange vehicle in the area as a possible suspect vehicle.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has not yet identified a suspect.