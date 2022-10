JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in downtown Johnson City shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to JCPD, they received a call of shots fired in the Downtown Square Parking at 105 West State of Franklin.

JCPD says that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. News Channel 11 will have more details as they are available.