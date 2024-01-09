SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after alleged bomb threats were made at the Scott County Courthouse and Scott County, Virginia Probation Office on Tuesday.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a possible bomb threat at the Scott County Courthouse in Gate City and the Scott County Probation Office in Duffield.

All personnel were evacuated and a search was conducted by officers and K-9 units. No threats were found and the initial threat is being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.

Virginia State Police, a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer, the Gate City Police Department and the Gate City Fire Department also responded to the scene.

The courthouse will reopen for regular business hours on Wednesday.