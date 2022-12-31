CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) — Police are investigating after a man reportedly robbed a Chilhowie jewelry store Saturday morning.

According to Chilhowie Police Chief Andrew Moss, the armed suspect entered Goodman Jewelers around 10:15 a.m., displayed a firearm and left with merchandise from the store.

After leaving the store, the suspect then left in a black Honda HR-V with no license plate that was parked around the corner at a different business, said Moss.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a gray overcoat, gray pants, N95 mask and a black knit toboggan. The man had long black hair and appears to be Asian or Hispanic, according to Moss.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilhowie Police Department at (276) 646-3232.

Moss told News Channel 11 police are currently reviewing tips and the investigation remains ongoing.