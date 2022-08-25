CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a man connected to a death investigation on Dry Branch Road.

According to a release from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are searching for Brandon Clay Carrier in cooperation with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The investigation began after possible human remains were found in a burned vehicle Tuesday night.

Photo: Carter County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Carrier’s whereabouts is urged to call investigators at 423-542-1845.