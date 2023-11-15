JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect of a Nov. 6 bank robbery.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Brent Anthony Holland, is the man involved in the Truist Bank robbery on Nov. 6, Johnson City police reported Wednesday.

In addition to the Johnson City bank robbery, Holland is reportedly wanted in three other robberies in other jurisdictions, the JCPD stated in a social media post.

Courtesy of JCPD

Courtesy of JCPD

Courtesy of JCPD

Courtesy of the JCPD

Authorities described Holland as 5’6″ and said he is believed to be traveling in a silver/gray 2008 Volvo XC90 with North Carolina specialty plate 1049SJ.

Holland is reportedly armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the JCPD at (423)434-6166.