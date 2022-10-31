SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County authorities identified the body found in South Holston Lake last Thursday.

Police said the body belonged to 45-year-old Brian L. Morrison of Kingsport.

Wanda Marie Ward faces second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and the sale/delivery of a Schedule I drug following the Oct. 27 discovery near the boat ramp at Observation Knob Park.

Another suspect, identified as James Edward Duncan III, faces multiple charges in relation to Morrison’s death, including tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact.

No further details surrounding the case are available at this time. Authorities with the SCSO and TBI continue to investigate.