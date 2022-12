GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police reportedly found a child rape suspect dead in his home when officers attempted to arrest him Tuesday, Dec. 6.

A news release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that the suspect will remain unnamed until authorities notify his next of kin.

The suspect’s body will undergo an autopsy at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.

No one else was injured. Police say they have no further information to release at this time.