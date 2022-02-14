WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a Gray man who was stabbed in the neck Friday night during a domestic assault.

According to a release, Michael Bailey, 36, broke an order of protection filed against him by showing up to a home in Gray and assaulting a woman, who “had injuries consistent with being beaten and kicked.”

An investigation found the victim was at the house alone when Bailey reportedly arrived and began to assault her. The woman “stabbed the suspect during an altercation,” the release stated.

Deputies discovered that Bailey was receiving treatment at the Johnson City Medical Center and arrested him after he was released from the hospital on Feb. 13, charging him with one count of violation of probation and one count of aggravated assault.

Bailey remains in the Washington County Detention Center on an $11,000 bond and is due in court on Feb. 14.