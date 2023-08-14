BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Two men are facing charges after Bristol, Virginia police discovered explosive devices at a home while searching for a shooting suspect, according to authorities.

The Bristol, Virginia Police Department said John Robert Timian, 54, of Bristol, Tennessee, and Keith O’Neil Rice, 51 of Bristol, Tennessee, were arrested Sunday.

Keith O’Neil Rice (left) and John Robert Timian (right). (Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Department)

Bristol officers responded to Fairview Street early Sunday morning after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in locating a suspect involved in an earlier shooting.

The suspect was located in the 600 block of Fairview Street around 2:30 a.m., according to the police department.

While officers were searching for the suspect and weapons that may have been involved in the prior shooting, they discovered six homemade explosive devices consisting of several shotgun shells wrapped in plastic and duct tape with a fuse running into the center of each device, according to police.

(Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Department)

(Photo: Bristol, Virginia Police Department)

Bristol’s bomb squad examined the devices and confiscated them to be destroyed.

The police department said the devices could cause serious injuries or death if detonated.

Timian was charged with five counts of Terror, Use/Sell Weapon/Device for Terror Act.

Rice was charged with five counts of Terror, Use/Sell Weapon/Device for Terror Act, one count of Carrying a Concealed Weapon, and six counts of Possess/Transport Firearm By Convicted Felons.

Both suspects are being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the shooting.

This is a developing story.