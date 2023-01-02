JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Johnson City police do not believe any East Tennessee State University students were involved in a fatal shooting at a nearby apartment complex on New Year’s Day.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) reports officers responded to the shooting inside the Monarch Apartments on University Parkway Sunday. A previous release from the JCPD stated that multiple shots had been fired inside an apartment and in the hallway “where a party was being held.”

On Sunday, police reported that at least one person was shot and transported to the hospital, where he later died.

No identities have been released as of Monday; however, a JCPD spokesperson said that despite conflicting reports regarding the attendance at the party, police do not believe anyone involved was an ETSU student.

ETSU had issued an alert in the early hours of Sunday regarding the off-campus shooting. Jessica Vodden, ETSU’s chief marketing and communications officer, told News Channel 11 that the university offers free counseling for all students through its counseling center on-campus as well as through its free and confidential helpline at (423) 439-4841 ext. 2.

The JCPD told News Channel 11 on Monday that there is no believed threat to the public at large. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact police at (423) 434-6166.