ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton police are investigating a reported homicide that occurred in the city Friday night.

According to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Broad Street.

As of Saturday morning, Shaw confirmed to News Channel 11 that a homicide investigation was underway following the shooting.

This is a developing story and News Channel 11 will provide further details as they become available.