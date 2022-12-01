GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the town limits of Gate City.

Upon arrival, officers found the property owner holding one suspect at gunpoint. Officers then proceeded to place the suspect in custody, the release states.

After placing the suspect in custody, the property owner told police that there were reportedly other suspects involved.

Once more SCSO officers arrived on the scene, two other suspects were found hiding in the attic of the home. The suspects, according to the release, refused to comply with orders given by officers. A ‘brief standoff’ between officers and the suspects ensued before they surrendered.

Joseph Matthew Summers, of Gate City, Lawrence J. Holbrook, of Big Stone Gap and William Light, of Gate City, were all arrested and charged with burglary, attempted grand larceny, destruction of private property and conspiracy to commit the alleged crimes, the release states.

Holbrook was reportedly wanted for an active Capias from Wise County, the SCSO release said.

“As a result of this investigation, a substantial amount of stolen property has been recovered from other locations within the Town of Gate City,” Sheriff Jeff B. Edds said in the release.

Summers, Holbrook and Light were transported to Duffield Regional Jail and are being held without bond.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.