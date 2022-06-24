JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested a Johnson City man Thursday afternoon on aggravated assault charges following a physical altercation between two Spring Street residents.

When officers arrived at the scene at 3:44 p.m., an investigation revealed the man, identified as Matthew Bowling, had threatened another resident with a knife after a fight.

The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Bowling with aggravated domestic assault and transported him to the Washington County Detention Center, where he awaits a bond hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Friday.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Washington County Detention Center for a mugshot Friday morning.