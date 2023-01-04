WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Wise County man was arrested after police report finding a woman with multiple stab wounds Tuesday.

A post from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states deputies responded to Main Street in Pound after receiving a 911 call about a woman bleeding and screaming for help. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found a woman with “numerous stab wounds and lacerations on her person.”

The woman received medical attention from the Pound Rescue Squad and was transported to a nearby hospital, the post states.

According to the WCSO, investigators began looking into the matter and determine that a “violent assault” had taken place. Kerry Wynn, of Pound, was identified as a suspect.

The post states that Wyn was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and attempted second-degree murder. As of Wednesday, Wynn was being held at the Duffield Southwest Virginia Jail Authority facility without bond.

The sheriff’s office reports that the victim is recovering from her injuries.