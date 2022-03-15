BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Late Monday night, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) responded to a Shell station at 1716 Volunteer Parkway due to calls of an attempted aggravated robbery.

A release from the BTPD stated when officers arrived at the scene at 11:20 p.m., they learned a suspect had allegedly walked into the gas station and “presented a black semi-automatic pistol during the robbery.” The suspect soon left “for unknown reasons” before stealing anything.

Police described the suspect as a middle-aged white man wearing a green long-sleeved shirt and gray t-shirt with a black and gray hat and a black and white face mask. Police believe the suspect drove an older model gold sedan with black body side molding.

According to the report, the suspect left the scene traveling southbound on Volunteer Parkway.

Anyone with information should call Det. Thomas Laughlin at 423-989-5715, email tjlaughlin@bristoltn.org or the department’s TIPS line at 423-764-TIPS or tips@bristoltn.org.