Photos: Miranda Sluss (left) and Robert Rigsby (right). Courtesy of the Washington County Detention Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people from Johnson City are facing drug charges after a traffic stop uncovered multiple types of narcotics, according to the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release from the JCPD states that officers conducted the traffic stop around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was reportedly driven by Robert Rigsby while Miranda Sluss rode in the front passenger seat.

During the traffic stop, the release states “officers developed probable cause to search the vehicle.” Police report the search uncovered the following:

Over an ounce of methamphetamine and marijuana

A “small amount” of heroin and crack cocaine

150 oxycodone pills

3 hydrocodone pills

10 suboxone pills

More than 100 baggies

4 scales

1 glass pipe

In addition, officers reportedly found a “large sum of cash” and a loaded handgun. The exact amount of cash was not released.

Rigsby and Sluss were each charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale

Possession of Schedules I, II and III Drugs for Resale

Simple Possession of Schedules I, II and II Drugs

Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Rigsby was also charged with being a felon in possession of a handgun, driving on a revoked license and unlawful removal of registration plate.

Both were arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center. Rigsby was placed on a $51,500 bond, while Sluss was placed on a $40,000 bond. They are both scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.