KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police report two adults and five juveniles have been arrested in connection to a series of recent vehicle thefts and burglaries.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) identified the two adults as Kyle Lee Moosman, 20 of Mount Carmel, and Dakota Andrew East, 29 of Kingsport. The five juveniles included four 16-year-old males and one 17-year-old male. The juveniles’ names were not released due to their minor ages.

Detectives have been investigating several vehicle thefts and auto burglaries over the past three weeks that happened on Watauga Street, Catawba Street, Pineola Avenue, and in the neighborhoods of Ridgefields, Allandale, Cooks Valley, and Highland, according to the police department.

Nine stolen vehicles and 25 auto burglaries have been linked to the seven suspects, police said. Eight of the stolen cars have been recovered.

All of the vehicles involved were unlocked and none were forcibly entered, according to police.

The police department also said that some suspects, including several juveniles, had firearms with them when they were arrested.

“As a result of these arrests, a total of six firearms were taken off the street, two of which had been reported stolen during this recent string of motor vehicle thefts and auto burglaries,” KPD Public Information Officer Tom Patton said in a release.

Charges filed against the suspects include motor vehicle theft, auto burglary, theft of property, aggravated assault, evading arrest, and weapons law violations. Additional charges are possible as the investigation remains active.

The police department is urging citizens to lock their cars and never leave guns in unoccupied vehicles.