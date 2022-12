GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Monday night shooting on West Jackson Street left one person injured.

The Gate City Police Department and Scott County deputies responded to the scene at 8:30 p.m. and took a suspect in custody.

First responders transported a person with a gunshot wound to the hospital.

No further details surrounding the shooting or suspect have been released at this time. This is a developing story; stay updated on-air and on WJHL.com.