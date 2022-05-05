BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person is in custody after a brief standoff in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday.

A release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) states that officers were called to the 600 block of 6th Street around 12:22 p.m. after receiving calls about a man with a gun.

The BTPD reports that officers found one man at the scene had been assaulted and another had entered a building on the property. The BTPD’s special operations team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene.

The man in the building, who has not yet been identified, barricaded himself inside, and a standoff ensued.

The release states that after a short time, the man came out and was taken into custody without incident.

A spokesperson for Bristol Tennessee City Schools confirmed that schools in the district were placed on a soft lockdown “in response to a situation in our community” around 12:40 p.m. The BTPD cleared the school district to resume normal operations around 1:30 p.m.

As off 2:45 p.m., an investigation into the incident is ongoing. More details are expected to be released Thursday night.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Channel 11 online and on-air for updates.