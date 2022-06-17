ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton police are investigating after a person was found with a gunshot wound Friday.

According to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD), the shooting victim was found in the afternoon at a home on Happy Valley Street.

Investigators told News Channel 11 that the shooting did not occur at that home, however. As of Friday evening, the EPD is working to determine where the shooting took place.

The wounded person was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The EPD reports there is no threat to the public.