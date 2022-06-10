KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — One person is dead after a shooting in Kingsport on Friday, according to police.

The Kingsport Police Department said detectives responded to a home in the 100 block of Dahlia Street around noon and found a man inside the home dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the department, the person who allegedly shot the man is known and is communicating with investigators.

No names were released.

The police department said the shooting appeared to be “an isolated incident” and believes there is no danger to the public.

The shooting remains under investigation.