TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that put a motorcyclist in the hospital.

According to the Virginia State Police, the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Redwood Road and Raven Road near Route 460 in the Raven community of Tazewell County.

State police said a motorcycle was hit by a black Chevrolet S10 pickup truck, which left the scene.

The motorcyclist, identified as a Tazewell County man, was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

State police said the pickup truck may have damage to its front end and front passenger side. The truck has chrome/stainless steel fender trim on all four wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 276-228-3131.