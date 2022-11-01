JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has released photos of four persons of interest following a shooting that took place in downtown Johnson City Sunday.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals in the photos.

Photo: JCPD
The shooting took place at 150 West State of Franklin Road, also known as the Downtown Square parking lot shortly after 3 a.m.

Police say that two people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or JCPD at 42-434-6166. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158. Confidential tips can be sent to 847411 (TIP411), just text 423JCPD and your tip to the number. messages can also be sent through the JCPD website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.