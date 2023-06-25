ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – A person with criminal charges who reportedly escaped from Woodridge Hospital in Johnson City was located by deputies in Unicoi County on Friday, according to Sheriff Mike Hensley.

A social media post by Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said the person had criminal charges “before the escape.” The sheriff’s office obtained an escape warrant, Hensely said, and later learned the subject was at a residence in the Rock Creek area of the county.

The subject reportedly fled on foot once deputies arrived at the residence, but the person was located soon after using an Erwin Police K-9 on Diane Avenue and taken into custody, according to Sheriff Hensley’s post.

The individual’s identity was not released by Sheriff Hensley.