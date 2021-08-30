Passenger flying out of Nashville arrested for military desertion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A passenger flying out of Nashville International Airport was arrested on a felony charge of military desertion.

A warrant states airport police were notified August 27 that Brian Cushenberry would be boarding a flight in Nashville.

Cushenberry, 33, had an active warrant for military desertion from Georgia, according to the police report.

Officers said they located Cushenberry at his flight’s gate, where they confirmed his identity and took him into custody.

No additional information has been released about the charge against him.

Cushenberry was booked into the Metro jail on a fugitive from justice charge. His bond was set at $250,000.

A booking photo for Cushenberry was not immediately released by law enforcement.