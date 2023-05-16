GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County mother and her boyfriend both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges stemming from a death of an infant investigation in 2021.

Ashley McCamey and Brandon Marsh both entered Alford pleas for second-degree murder on May 15 in Greene County Criminal Court, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence.

An Alford plea, or a ‘best-interests plea,’ is an admission of convincing evidence towards charges while the defendant expresses their innocence towards the same charges.

Photo: Kade Jackson Paris was 10 months old when he was found dead in 2021 while reportedly in the care of Ashley McCamey and Brandon Marsh. (Courtesy of Jack Paris)

According to court documents, the pair’s first-degree murder charges were amended to second-degree murder. The following charges were dropped as part of the plea:

Aggravated Child Endangerment (McCamey)

Aggravated Child Neglect

Aggravated Child Abuse

On April 22, 2021, 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris was found deceased while reportedly in the care of McCamey and Marsh at a Greeneville residence.