GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County mother and her boyfriend both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges stemming from a death of an infant investigation in 2021.
Ashley McCamey and Brandon Marsh both entered Alford pleas for second-degree murder on May 15 in Greene County Criminal Court, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence.
An Alford plea, or a ‘best-interests plea,’ is an admission of convincing evidence towards charges while the defendant expresses their innocence towards the same charges.
According to court documents, the pair’s first-degree murder charges were amended to second-degree murder. The following charges were dropped as part of the plea:
- Aggravated Child Endangerment (McCamey)
- Aggravated Child Neglect
- Aggravated Child Abuse
On April 22, 2021, 10-month-old Kade Jackson Paris was found deceased while reportedly in the care of McCamey and Marsh at a Greeneville residence.