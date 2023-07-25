JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One person was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after the Jonesborough Police Department (JPD) executed a search warrant at a local car wash.

According to the JPD, officers and agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation conducted the search at the 11E Car Wash at 1300 East Jackson Blvd.

Cheila Garcia, 49 of Jonesborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of Schedule II (cocaine) drugs for resale

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances

The JPD confirmed to News Channel 11 that the search and subsequent arrest took place because investigators were aware that Garcia was at the car wash, which she reportedly owned.

Photo: Jonesborough police executed a search warrant at the 11E Car Wash. (WJHL)

Police also confirmed that drugs were reportedly being sold at the car wash.

As of Tuesday, Garcia was being held at the Washington County Detention Center and was awaiting a bond hearing.