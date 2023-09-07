ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Carter County man and woman are facing murder and other charges in connection to a man’s fatal overdose in March.

According to the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, a grand jury indicted Jason Davis Pitman, 35, and Alissa Danielle Pitman, 40, both of the Siam community, on two counts each of second-degree murder.

The sheriff’s office said the charges were related to the March 7 death of 31-year-old Thomas D. Snyder III, who died at the Pitmans’ home on Siam Road. That night, deputies responded to a reported overdose at the residence and arrived to find Jason Pitman performing CPR on Snyder. Deputies administered naloxone but Snyder didn’t respond to treatment. Deputies continued to perform CPR until medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

An autopsy revealed that Snyder died from fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, a grand jury handed down the indictments and sheriff’s office investigators took both suspects into custody. They were taken to the Carter County Detention Center with their bonds set at $100,000.

“I know nothing can lessen the pain of losing a loved one, but I hope the arrest of Jason Pitman and Alissa Pitman bring some comfort to the family of Mr. Snyder in knowing that those responsible have been held accountable for their actions,” Sheriff Mike Fraley said in a release. “I would like to commend my officers and investigators for their hard work in this investigation and building the case against these two individuals.”

In addition to second-degree murder, both suspects were also indicted on several drug and gun charges.